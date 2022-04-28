ApeCoin Price Up 33.5% Over Last Week (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 28th. One ApeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $20.46 or 0.00051520 BTC on exchanges. ApeCoin has a market cap of $5.83 billion and approximately $1.81 billion worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ApeCoin has traded 33.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ApeCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00043072 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,917.39 or 0.07345844 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000160 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,695.44 or 0.99951265 BTC.

About ApeCoin

ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,843,750 coins. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @go_apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ApeCoin’s official website is apecoin.dev

Buying and Selling ApeCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ApeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ApeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ApeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.