Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $980.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.46 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies updated its FY22 guidance to $6.15-6.25 EPS.

NYSE AIT traded up $8.73 on Thursday, reaching $104.98. The stock had a trading volume of 315,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12-month low of $80.93 and a 12-month high of $109.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.01.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $984,248.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 6,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $700,128.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,259 shares of company stock worth $1,997,142. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $623,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AIT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.33.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.