Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at Barclays

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $169.54.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $108.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $107.90 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.95. The firm has a market cap of $96.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1,538.5% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

