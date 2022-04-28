Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland reported earnings per share of $1.33 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full year earnings of $5.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $6.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADM. StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.86.

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,667,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $7,141,537.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 576,726 shares of company stock valued at $43,834,804. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,080,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,679,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,058 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,181,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,669,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 43.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,671,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,772 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADM stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,016,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,869,273. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.79. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

