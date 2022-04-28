Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share.

ADM stock opened at $93.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.59. The company has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.79. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.45.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,667,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $3,107,426.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 576,726 shares of company stock valued at $43,834,804 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 207.4% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.86.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

