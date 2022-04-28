Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $780,000.00

Wall Street brokerages predict that Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) will report $780,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $150,000.00. Arcimoto reported sales of $1.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full-year sales of $11.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.31 million to $18.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $99.73 million, with estimates ranging from $29.45 million to $170.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arcimoto.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter. Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 996.96% and a negative return on equity of 68.12%. The business had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS.

FUV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Dawson James initiated coverage on Arcimoto in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcimoto has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arcimoto by 18.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 541,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 84,789 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Arcimoto during the third quarter worth $289,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Arcimoto during the third quarter worth $231,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Arcimoto during the third quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arcimoto by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. 23.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FUV stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $3.51. 35,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,255. Arcimoto has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $134.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.74.

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) use for everyday consumer trips. The company also provides Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

