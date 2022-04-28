Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,529,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.59% of Ardagh Metal Packaging worth $31,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,840,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,840,000. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at $30,114,000. Loews Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter valued at $31,436,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter valued at $28,008,000. 14.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardagh Metal Packaging stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.79. 51,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,209. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $12.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.89.

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMBP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.60 to $13.10 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.90.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

