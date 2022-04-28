Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.12 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 86.10% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

Shares of ARCC traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.94. The company had a trading volume of 361,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,960,947. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Ares Capital has a one year low of $18.23 and a one year high of $23.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 47.73%.

In related news, Director Mary Beth Henson purchased 6,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Ares Capital by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Ares Capital by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Ares Capital by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARCC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Hovde Group upgraded Ares Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.39.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

