Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT – Get Rating) fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.42. 68,233 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 104,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.65 million and a P/E ratio of -18.04.

Get Argentina Lithium & Energy alerts:

Argentina Lithium & Energy Company Profile (CVE:LIT)

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Argentina. It holds a 100% interest in the Incahuasi lithium project covering an area of approximately 25,500 hectares of granted mineral rights properties located in the Catamarca Province, Argentina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Argentina Lithium & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argentina Lithium & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.