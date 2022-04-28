Argus Raises Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Price Target to $190.00

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Argus from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NUE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Nucor from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Nucor from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nucor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.64.

NUE opened at $158.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.94 and a 200-day moving average of $122.51. Nucor has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $187.90.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.39 by $0.28. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Nucor will post 21.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $432,207.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,302. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Nucor by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.2% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Nucor by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

