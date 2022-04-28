ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Takes $124,000 Position in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 14,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in AXT by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AXT by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of AXT by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of AXT by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXT in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. 53.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on AXTI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AXT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AXT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

NASDAQ:AXTI remained flat at $$5.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,486. The company has a market capitalization of $247.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 2.12. AXT, Inc. has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $12.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.78.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. AXT had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $37.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AXT, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXT Profile

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

