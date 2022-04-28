ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Takes Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BPOP. UBS Group boosted their target price on Popular from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.20.

NASDAQ BPOP traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $79.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.99. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.31 and a 1 year high of $99.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.42 and a 200-day moving average of $84.44.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.39. Popular had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.21%.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

