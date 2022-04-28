Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC) Trading Down 5.5%

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Rating) shares fell 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.44. 2,467,150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 2,878,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

Get Asensus Surgical alerts:

Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million.

Asensus Surgical Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC)

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery (MIS) in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Asensus Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asensus Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.