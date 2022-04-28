Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC) Trading Down 5.5%

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Rating) shares fell 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.44. 2,467,150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 2,878,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.
Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million.
Asensus Surgical Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC)
