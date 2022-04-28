Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 9.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Ashland Global updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Ashland Global stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.50. 183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 1.28. Ashland Global has a 1-year low of $81.93 and a 1-year high of $111.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASH. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Ashland Global by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Ashland Global by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ashland Global by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ashland Global from $130.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ashland Global from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ashland Global from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Ashland Global from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.25.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

