ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €600.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €600.00 ($645.16) price objective on ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ASML has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($838.71) target price on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €930.00 ($1,000.00) target price on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($752.69) price objective on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays set a €950.00 ($1,021.51) price objective on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €960.00 ($1,032.26) target price on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

