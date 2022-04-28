Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 33.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE ASPN traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.23. 700,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,579. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.59 and a 200 day moving average of $40.49. Aspen Aerogels has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $65.99. The stock has a market cap of $800.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 1.77.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, Director Robert M. Gervis purchased 135,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.12 per share, for a total transaction of $4,500,014.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Koch Industries Inc purchased 1,791,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $49,996,409.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 17,756 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,552,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,303,000 after purchasing an additional 144,291 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 22,147 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 187.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 22,364 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 279.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.18.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

