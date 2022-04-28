Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.33-5.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $737-754 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $743.52 million.

Shares of AZPN traded up $9.11 on Thursday, hitting $162.12. 672,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,724. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.68. Aspen Technology has a one year low of $122.29 and a one year high of $169.22.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $187.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.61 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AZPN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $167.71.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,237,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $949,410,000 after purchasing an additional 94,634 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,504,000 after purchasing an additional 169,290 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 199,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,374,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,174,000 after purchasing an additional 118,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.