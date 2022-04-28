Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $133.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ATO. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.75.

Shares of ATO opened at $116.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.86. Atmos Energy has a 1 year low of $85.80 and a 1 year high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,090.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

