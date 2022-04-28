AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $54.17

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $54.17 and last traded at $54.23, with a volume of 1173 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.41.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATRC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AtriCure in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.27.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 51.60 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.73 and its 200-day moving average is $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.47.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $73.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.50 million. AtriCure had a net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $112,698.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 5,807 shares of company stock valued at $394,645 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AtriCure by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,714,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $258,284,000 after buying an additional 61,430 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in AtriCure by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,455,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $240,286,000 after buying an additional 544,296 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in AtriCure by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,437,617 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $169,487,000 after buying an additional 162,718 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in AtriCure by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,211,722 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $84,251,000 after buying an additional 73,376 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in AtriCure by 5.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,093,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,068,000 after buying an additional 57,777 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

