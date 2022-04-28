AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Reduced by RSM US Wealth Management LLC

RSM US Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,065,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916,885 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,305,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,267,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,750 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in AT&T by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,048,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,913 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in AT&T by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,200,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,085,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of AT&T by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,770,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $750,089,000 after buying an additional 89,123 shares during the period. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.73.

NYSE T traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,418,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,394,109. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.03. The company has a market cap of $139.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

