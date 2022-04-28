AT&T (NYSE:T) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AT&T from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.73.

AT&T stock opened at $19.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. AT&T has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $25.57.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 46.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of T. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

