Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) were down 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$3.74 and last traded at C$3.76. Approximately 1,290,406 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,796,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.93.

A number of analysts recently commented on ACB shares. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$6.50 target price (up previously from C$6.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$7.00 target price (up previously from C$5.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.20, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.92. The stock has a market cap of C$813.99 million and a PE ratio of -1.85.

Aurora Cannabis ( TSE:ACB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C($0.32). The firm had revenue of C$68.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$57.65 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Andre Jerome sold 6,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.31, for a total transaction of C$36,719.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$168,169.94.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile (TSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

