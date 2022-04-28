Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 1,891 Shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN)

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2022

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLNGet Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.71% of VanEck Long Muni ETF worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 146,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Finally, FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MLN opened at $18.29 on Thursday. VanEck Long Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $22.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.49 and its 200-day moving average is $20.71.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Profile (Get Rating)

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for VanEck Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Long Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Long Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.