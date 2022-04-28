Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 1,891 Shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.71% of VanEck Long Muni ETF worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 146,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Finally, FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MLN opened at $18.29 on Thursday. VanEck Long Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $22.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.49 and its 200-day moving average is $20.71.

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

