Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,441 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth $3,761,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,287,000 after buying an additional 17,869 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Boeing by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,166,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Boeing by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $154.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.78. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $146.00 and a 52-week high of $258.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.50). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Susquehanna cut their target price on Boeing from $243.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.33.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

