Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Buys 2,104 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $206.29 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $205.02 and a 1-year high of $266.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $223.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.27.

