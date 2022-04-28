Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Cuts Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,958,000 after buying an additional 3,833,307 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,070,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,293,000 after buying an additional 563,111 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,709,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,682,000 after buying an additional 6,477,834 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,258,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,550,000 after buying an additional 664,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,815,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,489,000 after buying an additional 592,850 shares during the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Snap from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Snap from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen cut Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Snap from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.14.

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $36,242,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 10,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $411,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,393,234 shares of company stock valued at $80,926,353.

SNAP stock opened at $27.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.51 and its 200 day moving average is $43.36. The stock has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.25 and a beta of 1.09. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.32 and a 1-year high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.59% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

