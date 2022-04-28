Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLTB opened at $49.29 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.92 and a 200 day moving average of $51.05. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.06 and a 52-week high of $52.68.

