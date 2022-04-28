Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.18% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,161,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 235.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 209,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after buying an additional 146,753 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 197,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 159.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 192,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,911,000 after buying an additional 118,463 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 180,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period.

Shares of IDLV stock opened at $30.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.25. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $29.29 and a 12 month high of $32.50.

