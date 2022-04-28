Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Invests $342,000 in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in Allstate by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALL opened at $128.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.85. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In related news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allstate from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group raised Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.77.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

