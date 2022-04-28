Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 1,587 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,763,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,613,000 after purchasing an additional 984,472 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,146,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,291,000 after acquiring an additional 550,705 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,434,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,882,000 after acquiring an additional 507,772 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,520,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,932,000 after acquiring an additional 313,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $13,808,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $48.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.72. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $51.56.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

