Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 170 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $82.94 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $80.34 and a 52 week high of $95.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.88.

