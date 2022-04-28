Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 87,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,875,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 64,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $114.28 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $109.93 and a 12 month high of $124.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

