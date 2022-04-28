Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 1,858 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $126.48 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $133.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.12.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.