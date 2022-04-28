Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 1,965 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMLV. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 47.4% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Shares of XMLV opened at $54.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.80 and its 200 day moving average is $55.48. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $58.81.

