Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,952 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Autodesk accounts for approximately 0.7% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 0.4% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 4.2% in the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 2.9% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,542 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in Autodesk by 8.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 468 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Griffin Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.85.

Shares of ADSK stock traded up $15.55 on Thursday, hitting $196.02. 95,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.19 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The stock has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.05 and a 200 day moving average of $251.93.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $386,386.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

