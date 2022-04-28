AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Lifted to “Buy” at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has $140.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $130.00.

AN has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $146.86.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $113.81 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.23 and a 200 day moving average of $113.90. AutoNation has a 12 month low of $88.32 and a 12 month high of $133.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 58.84% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total value of $6,765,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,185,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,676,851. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 55,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total value of $5,487,084.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,474,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,117,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 305,792 shares of company stock worth $32,178,582. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in AutoNation by 2.8% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance grew its holdings in AutoNation by 231.8% during the first quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 19,631 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in AutoNation by 129.7% during the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 10,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in AutoNation by 4.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation during the first quarter worth $336,000. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

