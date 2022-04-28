AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Shares Gap Down to $2,181.34

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2,181.34, but opened at $2,115.18. AutoZone shares last traded at $2,063.17, with a volume of 3,801 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AZO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,073.00.

The company has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,007.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,951.25.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $14.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total transaction of $3,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,890.00, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,682 shares of company stock worth $16,146,334. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter worth $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

