AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.25-2.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.37. AvalonBay Communities also updated its FY22 guidance to $9.38-9.78 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $263.40.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities stock traded down $4.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $239.50. 694,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,500. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $186.61 and a fifty-two week high of $259.05.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 43.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.46%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 414,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,818,000 after acquiring an additional 29,407 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 247,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 205,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,997,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1,188.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 35,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,962,000 after buying an additional 32,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,711,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.