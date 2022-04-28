Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 4.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Avangrid updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.200-$2.380 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.20-2.38 EPS.

AGR stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.31. The stock had a trading volume of 78,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,594. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.15. Avangrid has a 1-year low of $42.20 and a 1-year high of $55.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 85.02%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avangrid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter valued at about $443,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 10.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

