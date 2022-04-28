Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.20-2.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.14. Avangrid also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.200-$2.380 EPS.

NYSE AGR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.48. 29,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,594. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.15. Avangrid has a one year low of $42.20 and a one year high of $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.33.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 10.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Avangrid will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 85.02%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AGR shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Avangrid from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Avangrid from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Avangrid by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,354,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374,803 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Avangrid by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,302,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,500,000 after buying an additional 116,236 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Avangrid by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 950,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,868,000 after buying an additional 173,680 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Avangrid by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 673,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,603,000 after buying an additional 64,317 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Avangrid by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 669,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,375,000 after buying an additional 151,411 shares during the period. 10.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

