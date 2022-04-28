Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.82

Avante Logixx Inc. (CVE:XX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.85, with a volume of 19650 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.83.

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.31 million and a P/E ratio of -21.46.

Avante Logixx (CVE:XX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$23.29 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Avante Logixx Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avante Logixx Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides security services to residential, commercial, and enterprise clients in Canada. It operates through two segments, Logixx Security and Avante Security. The company offers physical protection services, including guarding, patrol and rapid response, intelligent perimeter protection, secure transport, and international security travel advisory and transport services.

