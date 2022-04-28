AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Analysts forecast that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEOGet Rating) will post ($0.26) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). AVEO Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.72) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 63.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEOGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.95 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.21% and a negative net margin of 126.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AVEO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,705. The company has a market capitalization of $171.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.17. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $7.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 532,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after buying an additional 53,813 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $800,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,275,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC, HCC, immunologically cold tumors, and CCA.

