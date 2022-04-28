Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.33.

AVNW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aviat Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Aviat Networks from $50.50 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVNW traded up $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $30.66. The company had a trading volume of 82,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,073. Aviat Networks has a 52-week low of $24.26 and a 52-week high of $42.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.42 million, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.88.

Aviat Networks ( NASDAQ:AVNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 37.41%. The business had revenue of $77.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aviat Networks will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Aviat Networks news, CEO Pete A. Smith bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aviat Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. 55.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc provides wireless transport solutions worldwide. It offers a comprehensive suite of products and localized professional and support services enabling customers to simplify their networks and lives. The company's products and solutions include wireless transmission systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications.

