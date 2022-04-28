Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avient had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Avient updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.920-$0.920 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $3.500-$3.500 EPS.

AVNT opened at $50.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.59. Avient has a twelve month low of $43.69 and a twelve month high of $61.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Get Avient alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Avient’s payout ratio is 37.40%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVNT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Avient from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Avient during the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Avient during the 4th quarter valued at $838,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avient during the 4th quarter valued at $1,121,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Avient by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Avient by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avient (Get Rating)

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.