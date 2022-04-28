AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Shares Down 5.8%

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.38 and last traded at $6.51. Approximately 152,095 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 145,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.

RCEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AVITA Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on AVITA Medical from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on AVITA Medical from $37.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $154.04 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average of $11.34.

AVITA Medical ( NASDAQ:RCEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.09. AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a negative net margin of 76.13%. The company had revenue of $6.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AVITA Medical, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AVITA Medical news, CEO Michael S. Perry sold 10,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $94,496.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in AVITA Medical by 408.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVITA Medical during the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 75,590 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVITA Medical during the third quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 1,034.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. 33.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVITA Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCEL)

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

