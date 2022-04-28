Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aware had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a negative net margin of 34.55%.

Shares of Aware stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.83. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,956. Aware has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.25 million, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aware stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) by 29,444.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,568 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,539 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Aware were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.51% of the company’s stock.

Aware, Inc provides biometrics software products and solutions in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs); biometric enrollment SDKs and application programming interfaces (APIs); and imaging products for medical and advanced imaging applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services.

