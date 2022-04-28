Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.18

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.18 and traded as low as $2.76. Aware shares last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 33,994 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.17. The company has a market cap of $61.90 million, a PE ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 0.16.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Aware had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a negative net margin of 34.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aware by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 406,915 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 28,140 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Aware during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Aware by 11.9% in the third quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 135,729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,480 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Aware by 29,444.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Aware by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. 29.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aware, Inc provides biometrics software products and solutions in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs); biometric enrollment SDKs and application programming interfaces (APIs); and imaging products for medical and advanced imaging applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services.

