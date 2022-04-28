Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.18

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.18 and traded as low as $2.76. Aware shares last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 33,994 shares changing hands.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.17. The company has a market cap of $61.90 million, a PE ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 0.16.
Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Aware had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a negative net margin of 34.55%.
Aware Company Profile (NASDAQ:AWRE)
Aware, Inc provides biometrics software products and solutions in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs); biometric enrollment SDKs and application programming interfaces (APIs); and imaging products for medical and advanced imaging applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services.
