AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AXS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

AXIS Capital stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,605,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,097. AXIS Capital has a fifty-two week low of $44.49 and a fifty-two week high of $61.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.19. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AXIS Capital will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $574,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $822,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $2,783,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

