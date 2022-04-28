AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Downgraded by Loop Capital

Loop Capital cut shares of AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Loop Capital currently has $25.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $56.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AZEK. Barclays reduced their target price on AZEK from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised AZEK from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AZEK from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AZEK presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.38.

NYSE:AZEK opened at $20.91 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.46. AZEK has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $51.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.83.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. AZEK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $259.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. AZEK’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AZEK will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Vernon J. Nagel purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $152,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter G. Clifford purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.24 per share, with a total value of $393,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 32,065 shares of company stock valued at $946,833 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AZEK by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,813,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,479,000 after purchasing an additional 300,895 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of AZEK by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,906,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,893 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,251,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of AZEK by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,300,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,611,000 after acquiring an additional 379,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of AZEK by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,289,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,977,000 after acquiring an additional 10,691 shares in the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

