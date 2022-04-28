B.S.D Crown (LON:BSD) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of B.S.D Crown Ltd. (LON:BSD – Get Rating) dropped 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 28 ($0.36). Approximately 258 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 17,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.50 ($0.36).
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 28. The company has a quick ratio of 10.16, a current ratio of 11.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of £36.22 million and a P/E ratio of 25.45.
B.S.D Crown Company Profile (LON:BSD)
